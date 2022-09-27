The annual Armdale Poll Dorset sale for the Armstrong family, Marrar, met spirited bidding as a small gallery of buyers went to work securing strong ram numbers to average $1947.
In total, 103 of the 113 rams topped the sale at $4000 and averaged $1947, which was slightly lower than last years average, while including 20 more rams.
The top ram was bought by Craig Coggan, Logancrest Poll Dorset stud, Crookwell, for $4000 and was a stylish June drop lamb, weighing 124 kilograms, with an eye muscle area of 38.07.
It was the volume buyers that set the floor in the market led by Nutrien agent Peter Cabot, Wagga wagga, buying for the Tait family, Gunnong Pastoral Company, Coolac, who secured 10 rams at the top end to average $2670 and paying to highs of $3000.
Following suit Peter Harris, Coolamon, came to buy eight rams and went home with 15 to a top of $1900,averging $1516 to join with his 1400 ewes.
Mr Harris said he only needed eight, but decided to load up as you never know what the price will do next year in the current sales climate.
"We aim for the sucker market and sell our lambs at four to five months and cash them in at the younger ages, of which for the past few years we have averaged $200," he said.
Barrabooka Trust, Wagga Wagga, set the pace early chasing down 15 rams to tops of $2000 as they averaged $1887 across the draft, followed by Mywurlie Pastoral Company, Hay. securing 11 rams on the day to average $1418.
Allan Waters, Tumbarumba, purchased five rams at throughout the draft from $2200 down to $1200, averaging $1740, while the Mutton Family Trust, Tarcutta, paid 4200 apiece for four rams.
Rounding out the day John Pattison, Pattison Livestock, Wagga, put a base in the back end of the sale, securing 10 rams at a $1280 average.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien, with Steve Ridley and Peter Cabot as the auctioneers.
Livestock Channel Manager for ACM, looking after a team of 9 across NSW, Qld, Vic and SA. Have been with Fairfax for 15 years in 2017 with 12 months as a journalist, 4 years as a livestock sales rep, 8 years as the Livestock manager at The Land and two years as the Livestock Channel Manager for ACM.
