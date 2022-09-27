The Rural

Landholders urged to have their say on inland rail

Updated September 27 2022 - 2:32am, first published 2:05am
NSW Farmers Treasurer and Inland Rail Taskforce chairman Peter Wilson.

Landholders in the Riverina are having their say on Inland Rail, according to NSW Farmers.

