Landholders in the Riverina are having their say on Inland Rail, according to NSW Farmers.
NSW Farmers Treasurer and Inland Rail Taskforce chairman Peter Wilson said there must be benefit for landowners and the broader farming community if railway lines were to cut properties in half.
"The idea of a significant rail line connecting agricultural areas is good ... but as always the tricky part is actually making it happen," Mr Wilson said.
"We have expert legal counsel helping us with these submissions, but as always, we want to hear from farmers about their specific concerns too." After what has been described as an "extremely poor EIS", and responses made to submissions on the Narrabri to Narromine greenfield route, Mr Wilson said he hoped ARTC had learnt from the process.
"We've heard a number of stories from farmers involved in one way or another that are pretty ordinary, and we just need to get it all dealt with so everyone can move forward," Mr Wilson said.
