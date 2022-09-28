VENDORS will sell 51,400 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.
Blakes will sell 1700 lambs and 800 sheep, WMLP, 800 lambs and 200 sheep, WRL, 1600 lambs and 500 sheep, Delta, 2800 lambs and 500 sheep, Elders, 5500 lambs and 2000 sheep, Francis, 4500 lambs and 2000 sheep, Francis, 4500 lambs and 1200 sheep, Rodwells, 3000 lambs and 600 sheep, RLA, 9500 lambs and 1700 sheep and Nutrien, 11,800 lambs and 2700 sheep.
