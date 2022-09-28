How Aussie businesses can implement their own triple bottom line approach

In the digital age, business practices can hold a great influence over humankind's relationship with sustainability and making positive social impacts. The adage that we 'vote with our dollars' has a ring of truth to it, especially as more corporations across the globe have recognised the value of swapping out their traditional bottom line business philosophy for a more holistic triple bottom line approach.

But how can we see the triple bottom line approach become a fixture in Australian industries? Read on for an exploration of the three pillars that form the triple bottom line approach (these being people, profit, and planet), and how modern Aussie business owners can seek to fulfil all three of these rather than just prioritising profits alone.

Environmental (Planet)

With the ongoing impacts of climate change being felt across the globe, all modern industries have a shared responsibility to maintain ecologically sustainable practices wherever possible. This can naturally mean different things to different industries.



For example, a mining company may invest in IoT environmental monitoring technology to gather insights into how their extraction processes can take on a reduced environmental impact. IoT monitoring technologies can be used to gather site data surrounding resource consumption (i.e. water and energy), as well as waste production.



These findings can then be used to streamline extraction processes and other mining operations to ensure operational efficiency and sustainability which will, in turn, aid in company longevity as we delve deeper into the digital age.

Contrastingly, a retail store owner may make efforts to recycle used display materials, or perhaps even only purchase from suppliers who also prioritise sustainability with regards to production and transportation. Retailers who make a commitment to only stock products from ethical suppliers will find that their brand's own social impact will deepen by doing so.



Digital transformation may also see more chain retailers decreasing the number of brick and mortar stores they manage, utilising eCommerce capabilities to service a greater number of customers without having to bear greater overhead costs nor needlessly consume energy on store lighting and maintenance.

Many companies across the world are also investing in ethical merchandising in order to soften the environmental impact of their marketing and promotional materials. Ethical merchandising can involve swapping out cheap and generic promotional products like pens, fridge magnets, and stubby holders for items that use less plastic and fabrication processes.



Some examples of ethical merchandise include experiential merchandise like a gift card or coupon to use at local business partners, locally made merchandise created through partnerships with local artists or suppliers, or even merchandise made from recycled materials; think bamboo pencils, recycled paper journals, and even pens produced using recycled plastics.

Social (People)

Unlike implementing eco-friendly procedures and practices, assessing the social impact of your business or organisation can feel far more dynamic or multifaceted. The reason for this is that many eco-friendly initiatives will naturally also influence your company's social impact, because a reduction in carbon emissions undoubtedly also holds positive benefits for populations all over the world.

The devastating impacts of climate change are felt by billions of people worldwide, so reducing your carbon footprint as a company can naturally hold a positive ripple effect that stretches further than you may even be able to imagine. With this in mind, our suggestions on improving your business' social impact will focus predominantly on a local scale rather than an international scale.

Improving on the immediate social impact of your business can involve taking any number of measures, including supporting a local social enterprise, participating in fundraising events hosted by community groups or organisations, and perhaps even implementing volunteer initiatives that encourages your staff to give back, or maybe also provides opportunities for other members of the community to get involved with your own company's social initiatives.

Assessing the social impact of your company also naturally entails considering the health and wellness of your own employees. After all, your staff are the community that makes your organisation as vibrant as it is. If your employees don't feel supported as a community, it's impractical to expect your company's external social initiatives to be as impactful as they can be.

Aussie business owners can strengthen their company's internal social impact by maintaining modern working standards like a hybrid work model, as well as ensuring that staff with dependents or external commitments can enjoy other modes of workplace flexibility.



These empathetic additions to your company's workplace practices and policies can help your organisation develop a strong cultural foundation that will help maintain a low turnover rate alongside cultivating a positive reputation in your industry.

Economic (Profit)

The final pillar of a triple bottom line approach is, of course, profits. All companies operate on budgets that factor in total income and expenses. For a company to be feasible, overall income has to be greater than its expenses. This is an evergreen construct of business, and as such, considerations for profit are likely to be amongst any modern business owner's primary concerns. The question is how modern businesses can equally prioritise profits alongside people and the planet.

Logically, we've known for decades that 'exponential growth' is simply not a feasible construct to build any modern business off of. The COVID-19 pandemic proved itself to be a sobering reminder of this fact. But despite all the setbacks experienced during lockdowns, the pandemic also provided us with plenty of time to develop digital technologies, so much so that our original projections for the digital transformation of industries fell short of all the lightning fast developments we witnessed in reality.

The benefit of the premature advancement of digital technologies is that modern business owners actually have the tools they need to cultivate their own triple bottom line and effectively set themselves up for a fruitful future as industries grow digital and thus inevitably, go greener. Aussie business owners will find that whilst these changes may feel conscious in the present day, all of the considerations we've outlined above are likely to be standard practices in the not-so-distant future, predominantly because consumers are still consistently opting for ESG-friendly options wherever possible.

Once again, we vote with our dollars, and this is likely to continue as digital technologies make maintaining business operations increasingly accessible for small and medium-sized businesses. With more competition, the best way to present any modern business as a frontrunner in its industry, is to simply swap out your traditional bottom line for a holistic triple bottom line approach.