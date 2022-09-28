The Rural

Funds to help boost mobile service in regional areas

Updated September 28 2022 - 1:37am, first published 1:30am
Paul Toole

The NSW Government will invest $30 million to help telecommunications providers deliver mobile phone infrastructure upgrades in regional areas.

