The NSW Government will invest $30 million to help telecommunications providers deliver mobile phone infrastructure upgrades in regional areas.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the funding was part of the NSW Government's Active Sharing Partnership and would provide more choice and better mobile service to regional NSW.
"We all know how frustrating it can be losing mobile coverage as we travel through a black spot. The NSW Government is leading the way by investing in solutions to ensure our communities get the connectivity they need and deserve," Mr Toole said.
"Sharing network and mobile infrastructure makes sense ... and I'm proud NSW has become the first jurisdiction in Australia to work with the industry to fund collaborative projects that will provide better outcomes for locals."
"Projects that deliver coverage in areas with no or poor coverage, including small towns, transport corridors and tourism sites will be prioritised," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.