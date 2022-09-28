The Rural

Tattykeel Australian White ram sets $240,000 record

By Hannah Powe and Julia Wythes
Updated September 28 2022 - 3:51am, first published 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tattykeel 'Platinum' ET210184 has sold for a record $240,000 to the Elite Syndicate of Sans-Souci, Bungarley, Doonkami and Regal studs.

History has just been made at the 9th annual Tattykeel Australian White Sale, with a ram reaching an eye-watering $240,000 at Branxton Park, Black Springs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.