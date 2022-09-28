Financial finds: A money-minded guide to rethinking your finances

Whenever a major life or financial event affects your finances, it's good practice to reassess your financial plan to ensure it is still relevant to your new circumstances. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some Australians have faced financial challenges, while others have saved money by reducing spending.

Whenever a major life or financial event affects your finances, it's good practice to reassess your financial plan to ensure it is still relevant to your new circumstances. When it comes to reassessing financial futures, here are the first steps that Australians should take.

Post-COVID credit card changes

As expected from such a world-altering event, lockdowns and COVID have shifted credit card spending trends across Australia and beyond. Many people have newly embraced online shopping as their main purchasing method, credit card ownership in general has drastically increased, and "buy now, pay later" systems have become the norm.



All of this has led to more people seeking out credit card deals that match their current habits and financial situations, with credit providers also making efforts to adapt to the changing needs of their customers, new and old.

As a result of some lockdown restrictions, spending patterns have also changed. Approximately 27 per cent of survey respondents said they made more online purchases in a J.D Power survey.



Additionally, 27 per cent reported using their cards for necessities, while 23 per cent said they used them more often to pay household bills.

Any shift in circumstances is, in turn, going to shift your priorities in a multitude of ways, and your choice of credit provider should reflect that. So, explore several credit card deals, see what various providers are offering, and do what you can to find the best solution for your credit needs.

Re-evaluate your budget

As life slowly begins to return to normal, take the time to assess your financial situation. This will involve considering your assets as well as your debt.

Look over your old bank statements, retirement account statements, and monthly bills. To reach your financial goals, you need to understand how certain purchases and expenses will affect your future.

Additionally, you should anticipate new expenses as well as former expenses that were temporarily suspended due to the pandemic, like childcare or travel.

Time to refocus on savings

Post-COVID budgets should consider savings opportunities, especially if you have used up your emergency savings or depleted other resources during the pandemic.

Savings must be restarted or started. Investing in your superannuation should be the second priority after rebuilding an emergency fund.

Try to make your remote work permanent if it saves you time and money on commuting or enables you to live somewhere more affordable. Consider taking advantage of retirement programs offered by your employer, such as salary sacrifice.

Any savings you can make or additional income you can secure should be directed toward your emergency fund.

Pay regular bills automatically

The process of setting up automatic debits for recurring expenses such as body corporate dues or car loan repayments should take no more than a few minutes online. Then you won't have to worry about late fees, and you won't have to spend time moving the money yourself.

This simple task will ensure that you are always on top of your essential spending and enable you to focus on your savings and put yourself in a stronger financial position.

Track your spending

While it can be challenging to keep tabs on where money is going every month, tracking your spending is an important step toward financial freedom.

The first step towards getting your finances under control is figuring out where your dollars are going.