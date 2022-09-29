Yarding smaller at Wagga due to wet weather

WET conditions throughout the Riverina and southern NSW impacted numbers at the Wagga market on Thursday with vendors offering 42,000 sheep and lambs.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said the lambs market this week showed a definite transition away from old lambs with 14,000 new-season lambs offered.
Old lambs were mixed in quality and buyers favoured the shorter skinned types.
All buyers were at the market being selective across trade and heavy classes.
New season trade lambs sold to erratic competition causing a big price variance over all most classes. Generally new season trade lambs across the board suffered a price correction of $10/head. Lambs 21 to 24kg sold from $172 to $193/head averaging 779c/kg cwt.
Old trade made from $135 to $196/head with not all buyers operating in the old lamb classes. Extra heavy old lambs sold from $175 to $280/head averaging 703c/kg cwt.
Extra heavy young lambs off pasture and weighing estimated 32kg carcass weight sold to a top of $240 other sales made from $201 to $225/head.
It was a good quality yarding of mutton with heavy sheep well supplied. Trade and light mutton were keenly sought averaging 519 to 559c/kg cwt. Heavy sheep sold to strong northern demand making from $135 to $170/head to average 420c to 518c/kg cwt.
