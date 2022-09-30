The Rural

Cattle representation under scrutiny

Updated September 30 2022 - 1:17am, first published 1:14am
NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin says a proposed unrepresentative cattle body will be opposed by the state's peak agricultural body.

