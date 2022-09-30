NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin says a proposed unrepresentative cattle body will be opposed by the state's peak agricultural body.
With a vote on whether to adopt the draft constitution for Cattle Australia set for next week, Mr Martin said there were still too many unanswered questions to support the proposal.
He said a lack of detail on funding, dysfunctional policy development capability and an undemocratic model were all key sticking points for NSW Farmers.
"As a founding member of the Cattle Council of Australia, NSW Farmers has long ensured the grassfed cattle industry is effectively represented at a national level," Mr Martin said.
"At the end of the day we want what's best for farmers - and we are unconvinced that this proposed body will deliver any real benefit to grassfed beef producers."The proposed model at present is undemocratic, with no clear funding arrangements or business case."Mr Martin said there were a number of challenges ahead for Australia's grassfed beef producers - from biosecurity to animal activists right through to issues of productivity - and that meant there was a clear need for an industry restructure, but warned the existing proposal was not a step forward. "We cannot allow this important industry to be derailed by ineffective representation, and we're worried that's what is in store for producers under this current proposal," Mr Martin said.
"The Cattle Council, which hasn't taken our issues seriously or addressed our genuine concerns as a founding member through this process, needs to create the right model and get back to the negotiating table to work through these legitimate concerns. "A clear business case and budget must be provided, otherwise members are voting on assumption rather than fact, and that's why it will be a 'no' from us."
