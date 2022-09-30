NEW season trade lambs trended $3 dearer at the Griffith market on Friday when vendors sold 14,300 head.
The numbers decreased by 3550 compared to the previous week.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Graeme Richard said 5100 new season lambs were penned and there were good numbers of trade and heavy weights, old lambs were best represented by heavy and extra heavy weights. The market trend was dearer.
New season trade weights were $3 dearer selling from $165 to $199/head and averaged 780c to 820c/kg cwt. Heavy weights were firm to $2 dearer and reached $215/head. Extra heavy lambs topped at $233/head remaining firm.
Old lambs also sold to dearer trends and trade weights ranged from $170 to $181/head averaging 750c/kg, heavy lambs to 30kg sold from $188 to $234 and extra heavy weights $235 to $254/head or 680c to 720c/kg. Merinos reached $190/head.
Mutton numbers eased and mostly heavy weight ewes were penned. The light and plainer sheep were dearer heavy mutton fell $11 to $17/head. Heavy Merino ewes sold from $123 to $159 and crossbred ewes reached $140/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.