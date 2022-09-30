The Rural

Griffith sheep and lamb market, September 30 2022

Updated September 30 2022 - 3:57am, first published 3:54am
Taking the bids at Griffith market.

NEW season trade lambs trended $3 dearer at the Griffith market on Friday when vendors sold 14,300 head.

