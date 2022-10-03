The Rural
Average hits a new high at Kurralea on-property sale

Updated October 3 2022 - 10:52pm, first published 10:22pm
Buyer Joel Banks, Mount Mercer, Victoria, with vendors Kim and Ben Prentice, Kurralea, Ariah Park.

KURRALEA set a new sale average at the 25th annual on-property sale with rams achieving an overall average of $2250.

