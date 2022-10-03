KURRALEA set a new sale average at the 25th annual on-property sale with rams achieving an overall average of $2250.
SALE SUMMARY
Stud principal Ben Prentice said he was pleased with the result.
"We put up that number of rams with intention they would sell and to have the support from long-term supporters and a number of new buyers who bought multiple rams on the day was better than we were hoping for".
"Prices were solid throughout the catalogue and bidding held up consistently well right to the very last lot," he said.
The top-priced ram sold for $10,600 and was bought by repeat buyers Grant and Bryce Hausler, Janmac Poll Dorset and White Suffolk Stud, Goroke, Victoria.
The Poll Dorset ram sired by K636-17 had ASBV's with a Bwt of 0.58, Pemd of 1.62, Pwwt of 15.59, Pfat of -1.04 and TCP score of 138.90.
"We picked out the best overall balanced ram that suited our program and K048-21T fit what we were looking for", said Grant Hausler.
Buyers Tim and Marianne Ferguson, "Mallee Park, Hopetoun, Victoria bought the top-priced ram in the White Suffolk section of the catalogue.
Meanwhile, the Banks family took home two Poll Dorset rams from the stud draft picking up the third top-priced ram for $7600 plus another sire for $3000. Both rams are going to the Mount Mercer property in Victoria.
There was spirited bidding right throughout the flock ram offering with the Harvey family group snapping up a combined total of 34 rams to use across commercial operations throughout southern NSW.
"We've bought rams from Kurralea before they are very good rams," said Ross Harvey.
Leading the volume buyer group and almost hitting the century mark with an impressive total of 91 rams, long term clients Justin Campbell and Dave Marshall, Australian Food Ag group bought well with the large draft of rams going to the groups various commercial breeding operations.
Other volume buyers in the 10 to 20 ram group included the Cassidy Family, Ariah Park with 10 rams, the McDonald Brothers, Condobolin taking home 18 rams, and the Elwin family, Colinroobie, DB Ag, Ariah Park and new clients, Quinn and Cruikshank from Gainmain all successfully bidding on 10 rams each.
Speaking on behalf of the selling agents, auctioneer Joe Wilks, Wilks and McKean said it was a great crowd with lots of familiar faces and plenty of new faces.
