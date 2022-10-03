OCTOBER 8: The 100th Illabo Show will be held at the Illabo Showgrounds. Enjoy a fun-filled day with plenty of exhibits, live entertainment, food, music and fireworks.
OCTOBER 12: The Hart Bros Seeds Field Day will be held at Coffin Rock Road, Junee Reefs.
OCTOBER 15: The Rock Show will be held at the showgrounds on Lockhart-The Rock Road.
OCTOBER 15 and 16: The 2022 Vintage Rally Urana will be held. The event includes a weekend packed full of vintage tractor trek, vintage tractor pull, blind tractor drive, twilight tractor pull, vintage and classic trucks, cars, motorbike, vintage engine and displays. Feature truck is Mercedes Benz, feature tractor is international and feature car is Holden.
There will be craft and market stalls, free kids activities, Hospital fete, raffles and meals.
OCTOBER 16 and OCTOBER 23: Coolamon Rotary Garden Viewing. With the promise of Spring on the air the Coolamon Rotary Club present the garden viewing for 2022. To be held over two weekends in October, this event will be sure to awaken your inner green thumb.
OCTOBER 21 to 23: Well-known Albury livestock agent David Hill of David Hill Livestock and Marketing is set to take on a major challenge for a good cause.
Mr Hill is taking a stand against blood cancer by walking 130 kilometres from Albury to Wagga over three days.
The walk is in memory of his three-year-old grand niece Billie Grace Richards who sadly lost her fight against Leukaemia on the 23rd of October 2021.
"Come down to QE 2 square at 6.30am on Friday 21st October and see me head off on my 130km walk and show your support by donating to My fundraising campaign," Mr Hill said.
OCTOBER 23: Active Farmers Run for Resilience will be held at Table Top Mountain.
The day will have something for everyone, several routes to choose from to either run or walk and a delicious brunch at the end. There is a 5km track suitable for runners, walkers and kids.
A 10km track suitable for runners and walkers. A 21km track suitable for runners only.
OCTOBER 28 to 30: Albury Show will run for three days and attracts the best in school cattle and junior judging exhibits, arts and crafts, equine competitions and more. The horse show will be held on Sunday October 30.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
