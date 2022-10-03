The Rural
Country Calendar: See what's on in the Riverina and southern NSW

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
October 4 2022
The 2022 Vintage Rally Urana is set to entertain crowds and machinery enthusiasts on October 15 and 16.

OCTOBER 8: The 100th Illabo Show will be held at the Illabo Showgrounds. Enjoy a fun-filled day with plenty of exhibits, live entertainment, food, music and fireworks.

NR

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

