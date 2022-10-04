Breeding for over 80 years, Armdale Park set a new top price record at their Annual Poll Dorset Sale held on property near Marrar with strong support from repeat buyers being shown.
In the breakdown, 16 of 16 stud rams sold to a top of $29,000 to average $8937, and 156 of 174 flock rams sold to $5000 and averaged $3514.
Setting the $29,000 record high for Garry and Catherine Armstrong, Armdale Park Poll Dorset stud, Marrar, was AP210128, purchased by Boree Lane Poll Dorset Stud, Lidster.
The April-drop ram had 10mm of fat, and eye muscle area of 45.71 square centimeters, and an index of 1667.
The 147 kilogram ram was the first ever son of Armdale Park 180280 to sell.
Boree Lane's Karl Sinclair said the ram was overall very correct with a lot of performance.
Mr Sinclair also purchased the second top priced ram, AP210221 for $17,000, and the equal third top priced ram, AP210068 for $13,000, giving his draft of three rams an average of $19,666.
AP210221 was an April-drop son of Armdale Park 180280 that weighed 162kg, had 11mm of fat, and an EMA of 45.74.
Also an April-drop ram, AP210068 was sired by Armdale Park 180028 and had 9mm of fat, and an EMA of 52.24.
With plans to extract semen on all three rams, Mr Sinclair said he had confidence in his purchases due to the depth of their breeding.
"These bloodlines have worked very well in our stud," Mr Sinclair said.
"Ultimately, these rams were very good value because I know they will go on to perform as they were presented today."
"These stud rams had no special treatment compared to the flock rams and I know they will breed the type of sheep that I am aiming for," he said.
Boree Lane Poll Dorset stud, formerly Kinsale Poll Dorsets, was a stud flock of about 500 Poll Dorset ewes, selling about 200 rams each year.
Mr Sinclair said his breeding focus was high growth, high eye muscle, medium fat, length of body, lambing ease, and a focus on feet and structure.
Sons of AP180280 were in high demand with all three stud sons selling to $29,000 to average $17,000, and all 23 flock rams selling to $4750 for an average of $3750.
"It is just really exciting for his first drop of rams to sell and for the first one to make $29,000," Mr Armstrong said.
Purchasing a high seller and the equal third top priced ram was Hilldon Poll Dorset Stud, Bannister, who secured AP210243 for $13,000.
This May-drop ram was sired by Glenore160145 and weighed 134kg.
James Hilldon said he selected the ram for "his correctness, breed type, and muscling".
The ram would be used in their stud flock for natural joining.
Burgess Hill Pastoral Co, Coolamon, purchased 11 rams for an average of $3681.
Hugh Burgess said he had always purchased rams from Armdale Park.
"It's just the quality of the ram, the eye muscle area, twinning rate, and fertility," he said.
Burgess Hill bred self replacing first cross ewes that were joined to the Poll Dorset rams for lamb production.
Also purchasing a large draft was Lugano Pastoral Company, Rugby, securing 10 rams to a top of $4500 for an average of $4000.
Steve Ridley, Elders, Goulburn, said it was a very strong sale with strong competition on the stud rams.
"They have certainly come up as big, long, and as deep as you would want, and the consistency when you look down the line at them all, that is the best part," Mr Ridley said.
"The buyers were prepared to pay the money for what they wanted and ram prices catered for all markets and budgets.
"It was basically all repeat buyers so it means the rams are doing to job," he said.
Although the prime lamb market had come back after the record highs achieved last year, Mr Ridley said the quality lambs were still attracting premium prices but the market drop could have reflected the average being slightly down for flock rams compared to last years which was $3927.
Mr Armstrong said he was really happy with the sale average.
"It is nice to be rewarded for putting up a quality draft," he said.
Impressed with the Stockscan figures on the sale rams, Mr Armstrong said there were a total of 36 rams the achieved EMA's of over 40 square centimeters.
The sale was conducted by joint selling agents Nutrien Ag Solutions and Elders, both of Wagga Wagga, with auctioneers Steve Ridley and Peter Cabot.
