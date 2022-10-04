The Rural
Armdale Park Poll Dorset stud sets new record top

Kate Loudon
Kate Loudon
October 4 2022
Sam and Garry (right) Armstrong, Armdale Park Poll Dorset Stud, Marrar, James Croaker, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Wagga Wagga, Karl and Harriett Sinclair, Boree Park Poll Dorset Stud, Lidster, and Steve Ridley, Elders, with the $29,000 top priced ram.
Sam and Garry (right) Armstrong, Armdale Poll Dorset Stud, Marrar, and James Hillden, Hillden Poll Dorset Stud, Bannister, with a $13,000 high seller. Photos: Kate Loudon
Garry and Sam (in the ring) Armstrong, Jacob Kerrisk, Elders Wagga Wagga, Steve Ridley, Elders Goulburn, and Peter Cabot, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Wagga Wagga.

Breeding for over 80 years, Armdale Park set a new top price record at their Annual Poll Dorset Sale held on property near Marrar with strong support from repeat buyers being shown.

Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

