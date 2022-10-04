With dams and waterways at capacity and more rain forecast, Local Land Services is urging landholders to use coming days to review and enact their farm emergency plan.
Ensuring animals are factored into flood planning, Local Land Services Emergency Management Coordinator Piers Harper said having a farm emergency plan will reduce stress, allow clearer thinking and improve safety. "Planning will not only protect your home, property and business. You also have an obligation to protect your livestock and pets from drowning," Mr Harper said.
"Your flood plan doesn't have to be complicated. It needs to be as easy and straightforward as possible so that if you are away someone else can implement it on your behalf.
"The State Emergency Service (SES) has a wide range of resources on its website to help you plan."
"We encourage you to identify and move livestock to a 'safe' area ... where they are away from danger but still have access to food and water."
