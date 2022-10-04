The Rural

Landholders urged to have a floods safety plan

Updated October 4 2022 - 2:00am, first published 1:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers are on alert for more flooding.

With dams and waterways at capacity and more rain forecast, Local Land Services is urging landholders to use coming days to review and enact their farm emergency plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.