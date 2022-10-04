What really makes a species "Invasive"?

For the average Australian, understanding what's invasive or not can help us preserve and protect our environment for future generations. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

As our environment changes, invasive species are making their mark on Australia. For the typical Aussie, understanding what's invasive or not can help us preserve and protect our environment for future generations.



Furthermore, being aware of how Australian feral animal control and management services are supporting our environment is a great way to find out about the things we as individuals can do to support and protect our precious environment.

Introduced species vs invasive species - A very fine line

There's a distinct difference between introduced and invasive species, and sometimes it can be difficult to understand. Let's explore what each term means.

An introduced species is a species (whether it be plant, animal, or otherwise) that is introduced to a new environment. This could be, for example, the introduction of sheep and cows to the Australian farming landscape - they were not native to Australia prior to their introduction.

Introduced species can be brought in through a few different ways - for example through the importation of overseas breeds of sheep and cattle. However, sometimes species can make their way to Australia through the impact of human operations in an environment. For example, shipping channels provide an avenue for insects such as mites to stow away aboard as products travel around the globe.

On the other hand, an invasive species is a species that is introduced that grows in a way that has a negative impact on its environment. For example, the introduction of the varroa mite through shipping channels resulted in the destruction of beehives in a wide area.

Why are invasive species dangerous?

While we may laugh that hamsters are illegal in Australia, it's important to understand that invasive species can have long-lasting, negative impacts on the communities they are introduced to.

In urban environments, this may result in pests such as rats or mice destroying valuable food sources for native species. This then has an ecological impact, as the native species then have to find something else to eat. If the food supply is limited, that also becomes a problem.

As humans, we may appreciate an abundance of accessible food sources - gone are the days of the hunter-gatherer culture - instead, we get our food from shops, whether they be supermarkets or cafes. Unfortunately, native species that may not have access to many food sources may find their habitat under threat as a result of invasive species.

What's an example of an invasive species?

There are many great examples of invasive species that have impacted the Australian environment in recent years. The first and foremost that comes to mind is the cane toad. Initially native to Central and South America, the cane toad was introduced in the 1930s in the hope that it would be able to eat beetles that were threatening cane sugar crops.

Introducing a species such as the cane toad, and having it subsequently become invasive is not that uncommon - often, with the tools that are available at the time, biosecurity concerns are not well considered. Understanding the impact of single species on a native environment can be difficult.

In this case, the diet of the cane toad became of concern. For the toads, cane beetles were simply inaccessible - they lived too high on the cane sugar for the toads to reach. As a result, instead of eating the beetles that threatened cane sugar crops, the toads instead started eating other species of animals and produced eggs that were toxic to native wildlife. This impacted the availability of food for predators such as monitor lizards that are native to Northern Australia.

How can we stay informed about invasive species?

There's a broad array of resources available online if you'd like to learn more about invasive species in your area. For example, checking out your local conservation groups and government environment agencies is a great way to learn about what is impacting your specific community.