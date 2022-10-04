However, the golden days have been experienced before. In his article titled Where are these rich rams now? Journalist Stephen Burns writes about the all-time ram high, in nominal terms of $450,000 (valued at $967,890 today) paid for J.C and S Lustre 53 sold at the 1989 Royal Adelaide Show on account of Neil Garnett, Collinsville, Burra, South Australia, and bought by Richard Nitschke, Willogoleche Merino stud, Hallett.