IF ever there was a time to set lofty benchmarks in the stud stock industry it's now.
In the past week a new Australian White high of $240,000 was set at Tattykeel for the standout ram called Platinum.
Backed by a successful show career and impressive figures, this ram has set a high for other studs, and breeds, to chase. In fact, the previous Australian White record of $165,000 was also set by Tattykeel.
However, the golden days have been experienced before. In his article titled Where are these rich rams now? Journalist Stephen Burns writes about the all-time ram high, in nominal terms of $450,000 (valued at $967,890 today) paid for J.C and S Lustre 53 sold at the 1989 Royal Adelaide Show on account of Neil Garnett, Collinsville, Burra, South Australia, and bought by Richard Nitschke, Willogoleche Merino stud, Hallett.
Mr Nitschke was no stranger to paying high prices for Collinsville-bred rams to use in the stud founded by his father in 1955.
In 1987, he outlaid $215,000 ($533,100 today) for J.C and S 14, named Bicentenary 88 at 1987 Adelaide Show ram sales.
In addition tot he stand-out highs, the 2022 spring selling season has been one of exceptional averages.
Long-time Poll Dorset breeder Garry Armstrong of Armdale Park at Marrar sold rams to a high of $29,000 and the stud achieved a phenomenal average of $8937 in the stud ram section and a whopping average of $3514 for flock rams.
Commenting after the sale Mr Armstrong said it was nice to see rewards coming from within the industry for a quality draft of rams.
Achieving success with maternal genetics is something Wattle Farm Border Leicester Stud at at Temora is renowned for.
This stud sold 65 flock rams to a high of $4400 and achieved an average of $2557.
Volume vendor Kurralea Stud at Ariah Park also returned exceptional results across three different breeds.
In all 360 rams at this sale sold in a 100 per cent clearance to achieve an overall average of $2250.
Leading the way stud rams sold to a high of $10,600 and averaged $3850 for the Poll Dorsets on offer.
Stud principal, Ben Prentice said prices were solid throughout the catalogue, right to the very last lot.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.