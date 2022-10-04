A TOTAL of 48,250 sheep and lambs will sell at Wagga on October 6.
RLA will sell first with 6000 lambs and 1300 sheep, Rodwells, 3100 lambs and 1200 sheep, Francis, 2300 lambs and 1600 sheep, Blakes, 2600 lambs and 500 sheep, WRL, 2100 lambs and 800 sheep, Delta, 2100 lambs and 850 sheep, Nutrien, 10,000 lambs and 2800 sheep, WMLP, 2200 lambs and 300 sheep, Elders, 6600 lambs and 1900 sheep.
