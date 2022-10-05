Cattle Australia flagged

NSW Farmers is disappointed for the grass fed cattle industry with the outcome of Cattle Council of Australia Special General Meeting.
Following Tuesday's Special General Meeting, Cattle Council Australia announced it would establish Cattle Australia on November 4, a new peak cattle body which NSW Farmers held grave concerns about.
NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin said the draft constitution created an inequitable voting system for cattle producers, as well as other dysfunctional clauses.
"Under the new constitution, vote allocation will go off how many cattle you have. We want a system where it's one vote per cattle producer, instead of based off cattle numbers."
"Our priority throughout this process has been ... making sure farmers get the best outcome," he said.
