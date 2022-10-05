NSW Department of Primary Industries and Meat and Livestock Australia will team up to present the Mixed Fodder Crops Field Day at Eurongilly on October 20 from 8.30am to 11.30am. Speakers, including Mark Norton, NSW DPI research agronomist, Greg Condon,Grassroots Agronomy and Eurongilly farmer Leo Herbert, will provide research data and practical, local experience on selecting the right fodder crop species for local livestock-crop systems. RSVP by October 18 to email helen.burns@dpi.nsw.gov.au