EMPTYING out the rain gauge and comparing notes might not be a favoured activity this week.
The widespread rain, on top of earlier falls, certainly wasn't welcomed as Riverina crops head towards harvest.
The wet year has created challenges and a raft of event cancellations that continue to hurt agriculture.
OUR stud stock industry couldn't be in better shape. The constant run of record prices, especially the on-property sale averages, has come at an opportune time.
Hefty saleyards returns at a commercial level combined with livestock industry confidence is seeing the money flow back into the studs which have invested in genetics and made profitable decisions over the years.
THERE'S a chance to learn about combining fodder crops and livestock operations to obtain the best outcomes.
NSW Department of Primary Industries and Meat and Livestock Australia will team up to present the Mixed Fodder Crops Field Day at Eurongilly on October 20 from 8.30am to 11.30am. Speakers, including Mark Norton, NSW DPI research agronomist, Greg Condon,Grassroots Agronomy and Eurongilly farmer Leo Herbert, will provide research data and practical, local experience on selecting the right fodder crop species for local livestock-crop systems. RSVP by October 18 to email helen.burns@dpi.nsw.gov.au
GRAINS Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) is calling on people to apply for the Farmers2Founders Harvest Accelerator program, which equips high potential agrifood businesses with the capabilities and support to scale into various markets and address industry constraints.
The GRDC is sponsoring two spots for participants to partake in the project and are hoping to attract innovative grain industry representatives with an idea to improve the industry.
Applications for the Harvest Accelerator Program close on October 16.
Visit Farmers2Founders website.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
