Blyth Merinos supported by return buyers

The strength of a Merino stud can be gathered by looking at the number of return buyers and to the extent they are willing to open their pockets for the choice of the draft.
And that was the case today when local woolgrowers turned up at Ron and Cheryl Blyth's ram sale today under the banner of Blyth Merinos, Adelong, to buy 81 of the 114 Poll Merino rams offered.
The top price was $5000 and the average price was $1588.73.
Repeat buyer, PE Graham Trust, Tarcutta, bought the top priced ram in the draft of 14 rams for an average price of $2028.57.
In making their selection Paul Graham and property manager Mac Davis were advised by Tim McMeekin, Elders wool manager Wagga Wagga.
The ram had the fleece measurements of 16.6 micron, 99.5pc comfort factor, with 1.43mm YEMD, 1.00mm YFAT and 6.34 YCFW.
Mr Davis said they were impressed by the length of staple and the presence of the new sire.
"He is a nice standing ram, with a good frame and he is the right sheep for us," he said.
Studmaster Ron Blyth was philosophical about the sale result.
"It was a fairly tough sale but that is life on the land," he said.
"We had terrific support from our very loyal clients who obviously are getting the production benefits of breeding Merino sheep from my rams.
"And with their support I will continue to do what I have been doing for a long time - breeding rams with bright soft wool with deep crimp and long staple and which are highly fertile without the need to mules."
Mr Blyth told the gathered buyers he runs 10,000 sheep in the commercial operation, including 1600 first-cross lambs and 3600 Merino lambs.
"I shore 320 bales of wool with an average micron of 18.5," he said.
The sale was settled by Elders Tumut, and listed on AuctionsPlus with auctioneers Matt Tinkler and Harry Cousens taking the bids.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.