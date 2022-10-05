Complete clearance of Hovell Aberdeen Poll Dorset rams

The third combined Hovell Poll Dorset and Border Leicester and Aberdeen Poll Dorset ram sale conducted by Rod and Ange Frohling, at Burrumbuttock, on Tuesday realised a top price of $4000 paid for Lot 6, sired by Derrynock 190216 when bought by an undisclosed buyer through AuctionsPlus.
In the sale catalogue, Mr Frohling noted - "With the strength of these two industry leading studs combined, you can rest assured that the genetic quality of your prime lamb production is in safe hands."
Sale summary:
325 rams sold for $1858.15 average
Poll Dorset stud rams - 16/16 sold for $3406.25 average
Poll Dorset flock rams - 254/254 sold for $1835.04 average
Border Leicester rams - 55/82 sold for $1460 average
The top priced ram 2100322 from the Aberdeen Poll Dorset stud was bought through AuctionsPlus.
Sired by Derrynock 1902016 and born a twin, the young sire prospect had the ASBV figures of 111.5kg, 0.42 Bwt, 11.09 Wwt, 16.83 Pwwt, 3.59 Pemd, -0.90 Pfat, -0.86 IMF, 155.21 TCP and 144.74EQ.
Volume and repeat buyers included Euglo Farming Pty Ltd, Bircher, who bought 20 at $1540 average: Robilliard Ag Pty Ltd, Junee, who selected 16 for $1900 average and Finlay Family Pastoral, Morven, who took ten home for $1200 average.
Speaking after the sale, Rod Frohling thought the result "phenomenal".
"I'm very pleased with the sale of the Poll Dorset rams," he said.
"We had a big offering and to clear them all shows the confidence in our genetics and in the prime lamb market."
He did add that the sale of the Border Leicester rams was a bit disappointing, but auctioneer James Tierney said that the interest in Border Leicester rams can be up or down at times.
The sale was settled by RLA Wagga Wagga, with David Hill Livestock and Property, Albury and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
James Tierney and Angus McHattan (RLA) with Murray Bullen (David Hill Livestock and Property) took the bids.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
