Complete clearance of Hovell Aberdeen Poll Dorset rams

By Stephen Burns
October 5 2022 - 11:11pm
Auctioneer Murray Bullen, with William and Rod Frohling, Hovell Aberdeen Poll Dorset stud, Burrumbuttock, and the top priced ram.

The third combined Hovell Poll Dorset and Border Leicester and Aberdeen Poll Dorset ram sale conducted by Rod and Ange Frohling, at Burrumbuttock, on Tuesday realised a top price of $4000 paid for Lot 6, sired by Derrynock 190216 when bought by an undisclosed buyer through AuctionsPlus.

