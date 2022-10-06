Why tradies need to invest in quality workwear

Being in a physically demanding job means you need more than the typical set of work clothes. Picture supplied

This is branded content.



Being a tradie is said to be one of the most sought-after jobs in the market thanks to its flexibility and wages. A combination of knowledge and experience in a particular manual trade can make you a professional tradie.

Although it's a gratifying job, being a working tradie can be physically challenging. Therefore, you always need to gear up and be at your best in every project or job you accept.

One of the essentials for a tradie is wearing appropriate work attire. Like any job, it's necessary to show up prepared. And being in a physically demanding job means you need more than the typical set of work clothes.

As a professional tradie, you need to invest in high-quality workwear due to following reasons:

1. Improved safety

Investing in high-quality workwear is essential in improving safety. Working in specific trades like manual work requires extra precaution due to the risks of accidents leading to injuries. Therefore, wearing casual work clothes isn't enough to provide ample protection. Some of the tradie workwear basics are the following:

A pair of sturdy safety shoes

High-quality safety shoes are required in all trades. They protect your feet from falling debris, sharp objects on the ground, and even electrocution. Workwearhub boots and other safety wear suppliers offer a wide range of choices of functional and stylish work shoes and boots.

Bump caps

A hard hat isn't always required, especially for trades where there isn't falling debris or risk of electrocution. Plus, they can be uncomfortable.

As an alternative, you may wear bump caps instead. On the outside, they look like a regular cap, but they have a layer of protection to keep your head safe when climbing up into an attic or working in a crawl space.

Work pants

Regular denim jeans aren't enough to provide safety and comfort. A tradie needs high-quality work pants that offer protection while promoting better dexterity. Quality work pants are made of scratch-resistant fabric that prevents accidental cuts. It's beneficial for those working with wood, metal, and any trade involving sharp tools.

Protective gloves

Your hands are your main tools for working on your trade. Hence, they need extra protection to prevent cuts and scratches that may affect your productivity. Wearing protective gloves is a must. The key is to find which ones are suitable for a particular job. For instance, you may need rubber insulator gloves when working with electrical components.

Safety goggles

Safety goggles are imperative to protect your eyes from dust, dirt, sparks, and chemicals. You don't need to work on a high-risk job to need safety eyewear. Even a simple home interior painting is best done wearing eye protection.

2. Enhanced comfort

Wearing high-quality workwear enhances comfort. Since being a tradie can be exhausting, so you need suitable clothing to ease discomfort and keep moving. Plus, you can work faster and increase efficiency.

One of the keys to consider when looking for comfortable workwear is flexibility. This quality applies to pants, shirts, jackets, and gloves. You need to wear clothes that don't hinder your movement. Instead, they should be flexible enough to cater to sudden changes in motion.

Moreover, it's also best to aim for breathable and moisture-wicking work clothes. Breathability is crucial for comfort, especially when working during summer or in an enclosed space. Likewise, the moisture-wicking feature keeps you feeling cool and fresh while preventing skin irritations.

Being in a physically demanding job means you need more than the typical set of work clothes. Picture supplied

3. Guaranteed durability

As a tradie, your workwear should withstand frequent wear and tear. During peak seasons, you may need to work almost every day. In this case, your work clothes and safety gear should be highly durable to maximise their function for longer.

You should never compromise durability. Purchasing from trusted workwear brands helps guarantee quality. You can ensure they're made with premium materials to withstand any conditions and perform their specified function.

4. Helps you save money

High-quality workwear is an excellent investment for tradies like you. Since you'll be using them regularly, it's best to purchase one you can reuse for a long time. Having a few sets of premium work clothes is better than having several ones of lower quality.

Quality workwear may be expensive, but it's an excellent investment for tradies. With their unmatched durability, you can avoid frequent purchases since it takes years before they wear out. Over time, you can save more money.

5. Gets you ready for the job

Although being a professional in your trade relies on your skills, proper workwear is helpful in establishing your identity too. Showing up for a job in quality work clothes makes you look more prepared and professional.

As a tradie, building a good reputation is crucial to gain clients' trust. While there's nothing wrong with wearing casual clothes for lighter jobs, some may question your readiness. Plus, clients tend to be more confident and worry-free when the tradies taking care of the project prioritise safety.

Conclusion