Multiple studs, along with a solid gallery of flock ram buyers highlighted the confidence in the Valley Vista Poll Dorset program during its 19th on-property ram sale at Coolac on Friday.
The sale topped at $10,000 to average $2175, for 111 rams sold from 153 offered at auction.
The top-priced ram, Valley Vista 210019, by Springwaters 160066 (Pocock), was an April 2021-drop ram which weighed 136.5 kilograms and had carcase data that impressed the bidders, including a scan of 50.02 square centimetres eye muscle area and was in the top 10 per cent of the breed for intramuscular fat with an Australian Sheep Breeding Value of 0.05.
Buyer, Chris Roweth, Windy Hill Poll Dorsets, Browns Creek, said the ram was of interest to him both as the highest scanning ram in the sale and being a son of Pocock.
"I like the breeding. I've used quite a few of that breeding," he said.
He said the ram had a good hindquarter, was deep bodied and "just a good all-round package".
This was Mr Roweth's first Valley Vista purchase, which he made after first seeing the pre-sale video of the ram online.
"He was just eye catching in the video, so that's why I had to come and see him in person," he said.
The second top price was $7500 for Valley Vista 210248, by Tattykeel 170400, also an April 2021-drop, 126.5kg with 41.63sq cm EMA and top 20pc in the breed for IMF, with an ASBV of -0.06.
He sold to Tarcoola Poll Dorsets, Orbost, Vic, via an online bid.
The third top of $7000 was reached twice, both also stud ram lots.
First was the April 2021-drop Valley Vista 210170, by Springwaters 170250, which weighed 146.5kg and a post weaning eye muscle depth figure of 1.21.
This ram had stood second at a number of shows to Valley Vista 210155, which the Scotts had retained in stud.
He was knocked down to an undisclosed online bidder via Nutrien, Cooma.
Second at $7000 was Valley Vista 210389, an August 2021-drop son of Valley Vista 140138 (Fyfe) that weighed 124kg and had been placed fifth in the August-drop Stockscan performance class at the Australasian Dorset Championships, Bendigo, Vic.
Buyer, David Ingram, Hillview Poll Dorsets, Mirrool, also a first-time buyer at Valley Vista, but for whom Luke Scott of Valley Vista shears, said he was looking for a ram that would add depth and a bit shorter leg than what he currently had in his own flock.
"The shorter legged, deep ram is the key to suckers in July and is what we aim for with our clients," he said.
Mr Ingram was in the gradual process of taking the reins from his father as the second generation in the family business.
Among the volume buyers were Gidgee, Cootamundra, which bought 10 rams to a top of $2200, twice, to average $1760; Widgeongully Pastoral Trust, Coolac, bought 11 to a top of $2800 to average $1730; and Moonbi Pastoral, Murringo, which bought 10 to a top of $2200, twice, to average $1840.
Joe Scott, of Valley Vista, said it was great to see the interest from other studs.
He said it had also been a great year with the rain and grass growth and a successful year on the show circuit, including winning the champion of champions ram and ewe with Valley Vista 210155 and Valle Vista 210010 at the NSW Dorset Championships, held at Cowra in June, and Australasian Dorset Championships, held at Bendigo in July.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien, with Tim Woodham and Hamish McGeoch, both of Nutrien Wagga Wagga, and Harry Waters, Elders Gundagai, as auctioneers.
