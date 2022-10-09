A SMALLER yarding of 26,000 sheep and lambs sold at Wagga on Thursday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Leann Dax said numbers dropped by 16,000 compared to the previous week.
The lamb market transitioned away from old lambs to bigger supplies of new season lambs with 15,000 penned.
Quality was very good with a lot more weight in the offering. Old lamb quality was mixed and buyers were prepared to bid strongly for shorter skinned types. A large gallery of buyers made it to the sale however some major export processors were selective.
Restockers travelled from Ballarat along with a local contingent.
There were significant price spikes in the trade market with rain the market driver. Young lambs 21 to 24kg gained $10 to $20 making from $170 to $208/head. Merino trade sold from 135 to $195/head. Light lambs back to the paddock sold from $80 $146/head. Ballarat agents stepped up into more weight paying from $171 to $197/head.
Heavy young lambs were keenly sought with prices bouncing $20 and odd sales more. Lambs 26 to 30kg made from $214 to $248/head. Lambs over 30kg sold from $230 to $269/head with moost of the lambs averaging close to 800ckg cwt. Old lambs over 30kg cwt ignited the bidding selling from $233 to $298/head.
It was a mixed quality yarding of sheep with prices $5 to $10 dearer odd sales more.
Trade sheep sold from 470c to 530c/kg cwt. Heavy mutton averaged 424c to 440c/kg cwt. Heavy crossbred ewes recorded a top price of $180/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.