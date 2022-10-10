NUMBERS increased by 1245 to a total of 14,850 at the Corowa sheep and lamb market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said numbers increased after a fortnight break with 6420 being New Season lambs.
The quality was mostly good with the majority of lambs weighing from heavy trade up to 28kg.
A full field of buyers were present and eager to participate with prices lifting $20/head across the sale.
Light and medium trade new season lambs sold from $165 to $190/head.
Heavy trade were better supplied improving $19/head making from $185 to $208/head.
There was strong competition across a very good offering of heavy lambs selling from $206 to $229/head with extra heavy weights selling up to $243/head.
Old lambs sold to dearer trends with freshly shorn lots making a premium.
Heavy trade lambs sold from $176 to $202/head.
Heavy and extra heavy weights sold from $198 to $245/head.
Mutton was $5 to $10/head dearer and all weights and grades were on offer.
Heavy Merino ewes sold from $141 to $172/head and heavy crossbreds up to $159/head.
Trade sheep made from $120 to $142/head.
