VENDORS will sell 84,500 sheep and lambs at the Wagga on October 13.
WRL will sell 1700 lambs and 400 sheep, Blakes, 2100 lambs and 500 sheep, WMLP, 2500 lambs and 100 sheep, Nutrien, 16,000 lambs and 6500 sheep, Francis, 6000 lambs and 1800 sheep, Elders, 13,700 lambs and 3000 sheep, Delta, 4800 lambs and 1900 sheep, Rodwells, 4500 lambs and 1200 sheep, RLA, 15,500 lambs and 2300 sheep.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.