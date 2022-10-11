The Rural

Wool prices fall by 20c/kg at Australian auction sales

Updated October 11 2022 - 1:24am, first published 1:22am
Wool prices fall by 20c/kg at auction sales in Australia.

WOOL prices fell 20c/kg with the Australian Wool Exchange's Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) settling on 1235c.

