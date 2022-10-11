WOOL prices fell 20c/kg with the Australian Wool Exchange's Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) settling on 1235c.
Moses and Son principal Marty Moses said since sales resumed in early August, the EMI has fallen 07c (-7.9 per cent) as the absence of confidence continues to dominate discussion.
Despite this, 86.7 per cent of the 36,042 bale offering was traded in Sydney, Melbourne and Fremantle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.