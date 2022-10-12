Empowering fine young men

Life in the fast lane at The Geelong College Advertising Feature

Year 12 boarder Jasmine McDougall has certainly made the most of her time at The Geelong College.



Since beginning at the start of 2021 in Year 11, despite COVID, she has quickly embedded herself in the life of the school and made friends and connections that will last a lifetime.

One of the reasons Jasmine was so keen to board was the many hours of travelling she was doing at home to manage her swimming and school commitments.



"When you are travelling all the time, you are always rushing, so you don't necessarily get time to develop connections and friendships" Jasmine said.



"Now I have time to try new things and to study more, without missing out on sport, training and socialising."

This year Jasmine was appointed Swimming Captain and has started teaching swimming at the College pool.

"The swimming program has not only been a great source of fitness but a challenge to push myself and others," she said.



"It's a choice to get up out of bed in the morning and I'm proud to say that the mornings were the best part of my day. "

"When I was offered Swimming Captain, the manager of the pool asked if I would like to teach swimming after watching me coach the younger students one morning.



"I had already completed my Austswim qualification and at home I often volunteered to help because I enjoyed teaching and the kids' enthusiasm."



On top of her busy swimming schedule, Jasmine is a member of the Cross-Country team who placed third in the APS in 2021 and uses the gym most days.

"Even though my sports are individual sports, the sense of team is something I really value, and I can see that the school values it too which makes me proud."

Next year Jasmine hopes to travel before studying Physiotherapy at University.

The Geelong College is a member of the APS and all students from Year 7 compete in both a summer and winter sport for the College on Saturdays.