PLC's start-up success in 'slow' business

Empowering fine young men Advertising Feature

King's has a history of welcoming students from many corners of the country and even the world, particularly boys in rural NSW who are looking for a distinctive boarding adventure in the heart of Sydney. Picture supplied.

As Australia's oldest independent School, King's, is celebrated as a place where academic excellence and character development are nurtured in a Christian community.



This three-pillar approach means every student receives a quality education and is challenged and developed through a commitment to co-curricular programs and community service.



It is through this holistic approach to education that young men are empowered to become global thought leaders.

The King's School prides itself on offering a range of scholarships and bursaries to students who are willing and capable of contributing positively to the school and beyond.



King's has a history of welcoming students from many corners of the country and even the world.



This particularly true for boys in rural NSW who are looking for a distinctive boarding adventure in the heart of Sydney.

"King's Boarding Bursaries enable families in remote areas an opportunity to access world-class education for their sons by minimising the financial pressure associated with boarding fees," The King's School Registrar, Jo Grinham, said.



"Each year we reserve several places for boys who demonstrate innate Kingsman qualities and are deserving of fee support to enable them a place in our remarkable School."

The King's School offers a range of scholarships and bursaries for entry to Years 7 to 11.



The majority of these are for entry to Year 7.



Many of these awards have been established as a result of the generosity of parents, friends, associated organisations and bequests.

"Because our School focuses on many areas, not just academics, in order to be a recipient of a King's scholarship, boys must be prepared to contribute in many ways.



"This includes demonstrating a commitment to studies, identifying their place within the sport and co-curricular programs, and establishing enriching ways to service the King's community".

As King's approaches the celebration of its bicentenary in 2031, the School continues to pledge its commitment to making an impact for the good of society.



Not just educationally but also socially and environmentally.



To honour this pledge, the Scholarship and Bursaries program empowers deserving young men through the opportunity of a King's education.

Families interested in learning more about boarding at The King's School, or the 2024 Scholarships and Bursaries program are invited to attend the upcoming boarding webinar on November 30.

