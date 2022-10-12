Life in the fast lane at The Geelong College

Year 12 boarder Jasmine McDougall has certainly made the most of her time at The Geelong College.
Since beginning at the start of 2021 in Year 11, despite COVID, she has quickly embedded herself in the life of the school and made friends and connections that will last a lifetime.
One of the reasons Jasmine was so keen to board was the many hours of travelling she was doing at home to manage her swimming and school commitments.
"When you are travelling all the time, you are always rushing, so you don't necessarily get time to develop connections and friendships" Jasmine said.
"Now I have time to try new things and to study more, without missing out on sport, training and socialising."
This year Jasmine was appointed Swimming Captain and has started teaching swimming at the College pool.
"The swimming program has not only been a great source of fitness but a challenge to push myself and others," she said.
"It's a choice to get up out of bed in the morning and I'm proud to say that the mornings were the best part of my day. "
"When I was offered Swimming Captain, the manager of the pool asked if I would like to teach swimming after watching me coach the younger students one morning.
"I had already completed my Austswim qualification and at home I often volunteered to help because I enjoyed teaching and the kids' enthusiasm."
On top of her busy swimming schedule, Jasmine is a member of the Cross-Country team who placed third in the APS in 2021 and uses the gym most days.
"Even though my sports are individual sports, the sense of team is something I really value, and I can see that the school values it too which makes me proud."
Next year Jasmine hopes to travel before studying Physiotherapy at University.
The Geelong College is a member of the APS and all students from Year 7 compete in both a summer and winter sport for the College on Saturdays.
Applications for Academic, Boarding, Music and General Excellence are now open. Find out more at www.tgc.vic.edu.au.
As Australia's oldest independent School, King's, is celebrated as a place where academic excellence and character development are nurtured in a Christian community.
This three-pillar approach means every student receives a quality education and is challenged and developed through a commitment to co-curricular programs and community service.
It is through this holistic approach to education that young men are empowered to become global thought leaders.
The King's School prides itself on offering a range of scholarships and bursaries to students who are willing and capable of contributing positively to the school and beyond.
King's has a history of welcoming students from many corners of the country and even the world.
This particularly true for boys in rural NSW who are looking for a distinctive boarding adventure in the heart of Sydney.
"King's Boarding Bursaries enable families in remote areas an opportunity to access world-class education for their sons by minimising the financial pressure associated with boarding fees," The King's School Registrar, Jo Grinham, said.
"Each year we reserve several places for boys who demonstrate innate Kingsman qualities and are deserving of fee support to enable them a place in our remarkable School."
The King's School offers a range of scholarships and bursaries for entry to Years 7 to 11.
The majority of these are for entry to Year 7.
Many of these awards have been established as a result of the generosity of parents, friends, associated organisations and bequests.
"Because our School focuses on many areas, not just academics, in order to be a recipient of a King's scholarship, boys must be prepared to contribute in many ways.
"This includes demonstrating a commitment to studies, identifying their place within the sport and co-curricular programs, and establishing enriching ways to service the King's community".
As King's approaches the celebration of its bicentenary in 2031, the School continues to pledge its commitment to making an impact for the good of society.
Not just educationally but also socially and environmentally.
To honour this pledge, the Scholarship and Bursaries program empowers deserving young men through the opportunity of a King's education.
Families interested in learning more about boarding at The King's School, or the 2024 Scholarships and Bursaries program are invited to attend the upcoming boarding webinar on November 30.
For more information, visit www.kings.edu.au.
Yanco Agricultural High School is a quality public co-educational residential high school speciallising in Agriculture.
All students from Year 7 to Year 12 are either weekly or fulltime boarders. Children will have the opportunity of learning in an environment with other students from across NSW all of whom share an interest in agriculture.
Being an agricultural high school enables a focus teaching and farm resources on students learning to ensure that they are provided with a wide variety of learning opportunities and experiences in an agricultural setting.
The school has a White Suffolk Sheep Stud and Shorthorn and Limousin Cattle Studs, which focus on breeding high-performing, commercially relevant animals and utilise technologies such as Electronic Identification, Genomics and Artificial Insemination to educate students on sheep and cattle production and marketing.
Children can participate in a large number of sporting activities, as they would be able to in their local community.
The school has a bus that runs in the afternoons and on weekends to transport children to their chosen sport or activity.
Activities available include, but are not limited to, football, athletics, basketball, cricket, dancing, golf, gym, hockey, indoor volleyball, karate, music, netball, rugby, RFS cadets, shooting, soccer, squash, swimming club, tennis, town band, touch football, fishing club, show stock teams and pony club.
In a caring residential environment, students are encouraged to achieve their potential to become effective contributors in their communities and society within a dynamic and complex world.
Affirming the best of the schools traditions, the aim is to provide a well-balanced and diverse educational program with a focus on agricultural pursuits.
At Yanco Agricultural High School, we aim to create teaching and learning environments that enable students to be healthy, happy, engaged and successful.
Yanco Ag's focus is to create a culture of wellbeing across the whole school community, building and promoting the Yanco family and creating a sense of belonging and inclusivity.
PLC Sydney's 'Women in Enterprise' venture began as a way to promote entrepreneurship.
It provides Business Studies students the opportunity to develop network connections with female entrepreneurs working in business and finance.
Rebecca Nichols, Head of Business, Economics and Entrepreneurship at PLC Sydney said the 'Enterprise' elective for Years 9 and 10 students has proven a popular addition to the Stage 5 curriculum.
"This cross-curricular elective connects the Cambridge IGCSE Business Studies Course with the NESA Design and Technology Course, guiding students to start their own business, design and manufacture, and finally market and sell their products," Mrs Nichols said.
"At the end of Year 10 students attain Cambridge Business Studies accreditation."
The annual Open Day and Fair in May provided the opportunity for these students to launch their creative business ideas to the public.
Entrepreneurial Year 9 boarder Phoebe Kelman launched 'SOS', a business established to combat the waste created from single-use plastics, including plastic ponchos.
Phoebe said the business mission is to reduce plastic use for ponchos and bags used at major sporting events and outdoor entertainment venues.
"SOS sources fabric and industrial canvas used for wax, cotton and oilskin coats, turning offcuts into sustainable handcrafted pieces," Phoebe said.
"SOS is a 'slow fashion' business and with the manufacture of these products I am aiming to reduce waste going to landfill."
PLC Sydney is currently offering a wide range of scholarships and bursaries that provide all or part remission of tuition and/or boarding fees to students who are interested in joining the College.
Music, academic, Indigenous, Principal's (sporting and/or cultural pursuits), Foundation and Boarding scholarships and bursaries are available.
For more information visit www.plc.nsw.edu.au/enrolments/scholarships.