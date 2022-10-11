The Rural
Country Calendar: See what's on in the Riverina and southern NSW

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated October 11 2022 - 10:43pm, first published 10:08pm
Talented whip cracker Nathan "Whippy" Griggs is set to entertain crowds at an upcoming Barellan community event.

OCTOBER 15 and 16: The 2022 Vintage Rally Urana will be held. The event includes a weekend packed full of vintage tractor trek, vintage tractor pull, blind tractor drive, twilight tractor pull, vintage and classic trucks, cars, motorbike, vintage engine and displays. Feature truck is Mercedes Benz, feature tractor is international and feature car is Holden.

NR

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

