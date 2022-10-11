Pork producers are being urged to get on the front foot with the region bracing for a second summer of Japanese encephalitis virus.
The NSW Farmers Pork Committee will host a Pork Industry Forum on Wednesday, October 19 in Young, with representatives from Australian Pork Limited on hand for an industry seminar.
NSW Farmers Pork Committee chair Edwina Beveridge said given the amount of water about, a re-occurrence of JEV was likely.
"It is important for producers to learn how to minimise the impacts of JEV on our farms, it had a big impact on NSW pig farms last year, hopefully the forum will be a timely reminder for farmers to ensure they are up to date with the science around JEV," Mrs Beveridge said.
Forum attendance is free to secure your place, go to https://form.jotform.co/holleyt/nswf-pork-rsvp-form or call Annabel Johnson on 0423 364 269.
