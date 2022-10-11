The Rural
Border Leicester rams sold to $9000 at Ariah Park

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
October 11 2022
Will Stanley, Killarney, Galong, with second top priced Retallack ram and Lachlan Buerckner, with the top priced Retallack ram - (back) Tim Woodham, Nutrien stud stock and auctioneer and vendor Jamie Buerckner.
Top price Bauer Border Leicester ram - Jamie Buerckner, Tim Woodham, Tracey Buerckner, James Croker and Hayley Buerckner.

We penned a big offering for competition so all of our clients could get the rams they wanted.

- Jamie Buerckner, Bauer and Retallack Border Leicester studs, Ariah Park.

Jamie and Tracey Buerckner purchased the Retallack Border Leicester stud at Ariah Park earlier this year and were proud to present 19 stud rams and 196 flock rams in their inaugural combined Bauer and Retallack Border Leicester ram sale.

