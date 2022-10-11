We penned a big offering for competition so all of our clients could get the rams they wanted.- Jamie Buerckner, Bauer and Retallack Border Leicester studs, Ariah Park.
Jamie and Tracey Buerckner purchased the Retallack Border Leicester stud at Ariah Park earlier this year and were proud to present 19 stud rams and 196 flock rams in their inaugural combined Bauer and Retallack Border Leicester ram sale.
"We penned a big offering for competition so all of our clients could get the rams they wanted," Mr Buerckner said.
The top price for the 19 stud rams was $9000 with a $4184.21 average while the 130 flock rams sold to top of $3200 and average price of $1956.15.
The sale also featured the auction of maximum of 100 doses of semen from stud sire Retallack 1213/21(Twin) retained for the stud.
The Normanhurst Border Leicester stud, Boorowa, operated by brothers Tom and Ashley Corkhill, paid $40 per dose.
Ashley Corkhill said he had seen the ram when he was judging at the Royal Adelaide Show and thought he was a 'very correct sheep'.
"Structure is very important for us and it is not everyday you get the opportunity to buy semen from such an outstanding ram," he said.
The top priced Retallack stud ram at $9000 was bought by Will Schilling, Gerang Gerung.
Weighing 105kg, the twin son of The Footman measured 37.70 sq cm eye muscle area.
The second top priced ram at $7000 was bought by Will Stanley, Killarney, Galong.
Bred in the Retallack stud and weighing 108.5kg, the twin born son of Four Twenty Two had an EMA which measured 38.86 sq cm.
The third top priced ram at $5500 was bred in the Bauer stud and was bought by Weirs Stud, Euroa, Victoria.
Volume buyers included North South Grazing, Narrandera, who selected seven rams for $2057 average: ST Harrison, Bridgewater, Victoria, who took 25 rams home for $1712 average and Morray Pty Ltd, Yerong Creek, who purchased nine rams for $1889 average price.
The sale was settled by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Wagga Wagga, interfaced with AuctionsPlus while Tim Woodham and Peter Cabot tallied the bids.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
