WITH much of the Riverina currently on flood watch due to high dam levels and ongoing rain the calendar of events is evolving too.
This week committee behind The Rock Show and Rodeo made the difficult, but necessary, decision to postpone the town's popular event until next month.
With already wet ground and more rain forecast organisers took the opportunity to let patrons and exhibitors know the event will now run on Saturday November, 12.
While the wet weather has created constant challenges for the farming community those who enjoy exhibiting at country shows have endured disappointment too.
Preparing livestock is a time-consuming task and the rain has been wreaking havoc with the plans of many.
In recent times, Walburndrie Show cancelled horse events for the year due to the wet weather. However, the show was still deemed a huge success and the shearing competition and other exhibits entertained crowds.
Meanwhile, Wagga Show Society has made an announcement that horse events will run on Saturday, November, 5 after initially calling this section off due to wet weather earlier on.
The 2022 Horse Spectacular is set to draw in competitors and offers Riverina riders a reprieve after a run of unfortunate cancellations.
Entries are available through Showdayonline and by email to admin@waggashow.com.au.
****
A population of rare native yam daisies has been discovered on a travelling stock reserve (TSR) near Hay, with work underway from Riverina Local Land Services to protect the native plant.
These yam daisies, known as micoseris walteri, produce edible tuberous roots and yellow flower heads.
The discovery was made on a TSR north of Hay by Booligal Primary School Principal, Lindy Stewart who is an avid naturalist and photographer.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.