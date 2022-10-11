BUYERS seeking rams that promise to sire market-topping progeny shelled out some great prices at the Barellan multi-vendor ram sale.
The sale, offering several breeds, reflected the current high prices being seen across southern NSW and the Riverina during the run of spring on-property sales.
A total of 101 rams returned an impressive average of $2606.
At Barellan Border Leicester rams, offered on account of SJ Tonacia and Co of "Mount Beckom" topped the sale with two rams making $3650 each and another made $3000. The rams were purchased by Barry and Lyn Cox of "Golden Valley", Ardlethan.
Meanwhile, Wandon Farming purchased two Border Leicester rams for $3400 and an additional two at $3000.
In all the 39 Border Leicester rams offered at Barellan averaged $2749.
In the Poll Dorset section vendors A and M Dissegna of the Warburn Stud sold two rams for $3200 and another single ram for $3100 to Serg and Silvana Pannazolo. Plus two more rams at $3100 were bought by Joe and Julie Kelleher of West Wyalong. A total of 27 Poll Dorset rams returned an average of $1996.
White Suffolk rams were in demand with the Warburn Stud also having success selling this breed with lots making a high of $3400 to buyers Scott and Colleen Robb of Ungarie.
Vendor Tom Groat "Conapaira" sold two rams for $3100 each to Genista Farms and another two rams for $3100 each to David and Helen Foy.
Mitch Hawker of "Warwick Park" sold two White Suffolk rams for $3100 each to Findlays of Barellan and another ram from this vendor made $3100 and was secured by Fixter Family Trust.
In the White Suffolk section of the catalogue 35 rams averaged $2916.
Mark Flagg of Mark Flagg Livestock and Property said the results were impressive with a top line-up of rams across the breeds. He said the auction results were a success despite the wet weather.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
