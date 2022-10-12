VENDORS sold 2800 sheep and lambs at the Cootamundra market on Wednesday.
Numbers increased by 600 compared to the previous Cootamundra market two weeks ago.
Meat and Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service indicated that lamb numbers increased and the rise was the 1150 new season lambs offered.
The quality was good with the trade and heavy new season lambs showing plenty of bloom.
Old lambs quality also improved and there were lines of heavy and a few extra heavy lambs.
Store lambs and secondary lambs were limited.
The market sold to a dearer trend.
The few store new season lambs sold from $70 to $119/head.
Trade weights to 24kg were $8 stronger selling from $176 to $198/head or 800c to 820c/kg on average. Heavy lambs 24kg to 28kg $200 to $210-/head or 780c/kg cwt.
Old two-score lambs ranged from $100 to $122 and trade lambs to 24kg were $9 dearer $135 to $166/head averaging 720c to 750c/kg cwt.
Heavy lambs to 30kg sold from $170 to $203/head and the best of the hoggets reached $185/head.
Mutton numbers jumped and quality was good with only a few light 1 score ewes, most were medium and heavy weights.
Prices were firm to dearer. Medium weight ewes sold from $70 to $135/head and heavy crossbred ewes $130 to $160/head. Merinos reached $130/head with no skin value.
