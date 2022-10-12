The Rural

Buyer beware: Online scammers target farmers

Updated October 12 2022 - 9:36pm, first published 9:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On average tractor scam victims lose more than $16,000, and young farmers from NSW are those hardest hit.

Aussie farmers lost more than $1.2 million to tractor scammers between January and August, prompting fresh warnings about online safety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.