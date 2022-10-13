The Rural
Wagga sheep and lamb market, October 13 2022

Updated October 13 2022 - 10:04pm, first published 9:57pm
Numbers surge at Wagga sheep and lamb market

VENDORS sold 72,000 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday and numbers jumped by a whopping 46,000.

