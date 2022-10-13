Numbers surge at Wagga sheep and lamb market

VENDORS sold 72,000 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday and numbers jumped by a whopping 46,000.
Meat and Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service stated numbers surged on the back of last weeks dearer market.
The limited availability of good young domestic and export lambs at other selling centres showed up in prices on Thursday, with buyers pushing the market $5 to $10 higher. New season lamb numbers lifted to 26,000 and quality was excellent.
All buyers were at the market and operating strongly.
Quality and weight determined price outcomes in the trade market with, buyers paying a premium for lambs 24 to 26kg to average 832c/kg cwt.
Trade lambs 22 to 24kg cwt sold from $188 to $218/head. Store lambs with weight and frame made from $148 to $190/head.
Extra heavy young lambs were keenly sought making from $215 to $245 to average 794c/kg cwt. Young lambs over 30kg cwt sold at $241 to $266/head.
Heavy old lamb numbers declined notably, and prices ranged from $212 to $275/head.
It was a fair to good quality offering of mutton. Heavy sheep were well supplied making from $135 to 165/head.
Trade sheep sold to solid demand selling at $115 to $138/head.
