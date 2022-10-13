The Rural

Wet season a concern for stripe rust

Updated October 14 2022 - 12:00am, first published October 13 2022 - 11:57pm
Growers with susceptible varieties are under immense pressure to keep stripe rust infections at bay.

Predictions of prolific stripe rust season have well and truly come to fruition, with inoculum extremely high across the Eastern Australian wheat belt.

