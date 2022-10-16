Total clearance at Gleneith Border Leicesters

'Phenomenal' result today for the Kember family as they celebrate the centenary of their Border Leicester stud at Ganmain.
There was a total clearance of 20 stud rams, 86 flock rams and 20 stud ewes to interstate and local sheep breeders.
Before the auction started and on behalf of the Border Leicester Association and fellow stud breeders, Barry Harper, Cadell Border Leicester stud, Ariah Park, congratulated the Kember family on reaching the wonderful milestone.
"There aren't many studs that get to have a centenary," Mr Harper said.
"It is an amazing achievement and it is a credit to the Kember family, that they are at the forefront of the breed."
Mr Harper thanked the Kember family for their long support of the Border Leicester breed and he noted their great success over the years.
"With the fifth generation now involved with the management and the sixth generation showing real interest, best wishes for the future," he said.
Sale summary:
20/20 stud rams sold - $14,500 top price, $4960 average
86/86 flock rams sold - $3800 top price, $2463.95 average
20/20 stud ewes sold - $900 top price, $580 average
The top priced stud ram was bought by Jack Bradley, New Armatree Border Leicester stud, Armatree.
The top priced flock ram was bought by Talooby Trust, Holbrook.
The top priced stud ewe was bought by IW and SG Carr, Keith, SA.
The sale was settled by Elders, Narrandera, with Harry Waters and Harry Cousens taking the bids.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
