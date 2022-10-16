NUMBERS dropped by 380 to a yarding of 2600 at the Wagga market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Reporting Service reporter Leann Dax said the regular export and domestic processors were in a attendance and not all operated fully.
Trade cattle were in reasonable supply and domestic buyers struggle to find the correct types.
Trade heifers sold to similar trends selling from 450c to 538c/kg.
Trade steers numbers increased topping at 577c/kg.
Light weight well-bred steers encouraged restockers from several regions into action, prices ranged from 650c to 798c/kg.
The feeder market for light weight steers 330 to 400kg lost traction selling from 490 to 665c/kg.
Quality lines of well-bred steers 400 to 500kg lacked competition at times throughout the sale.
Well-bred steers sold from 490c to 590c/kg.
Heifers to suit feedlots were in reasonable and buying competition was weaker with lighter weights making from 510c to 570c/kg.
Medium weights sold at 472c to 536c/kg.
Heavy steers and bullocks sold to weaker feedlot demand, with not all major buyers operating fully.
A few C3 steers and C4 bullocks suitable for the processors sold from 430c to 520c/kg.
The cow market sold to the usual buyers.
Heavy D4 types sold dearer trends.
Well finished heavy cows making from 410c to 433c/kg to trends.
The middle run of leaner types were in short supply selling from 330c to 414c/kg.
