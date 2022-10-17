WOOL prices increased by 36c/kg at auction sales after successive drops.
The Australian Wool Exchange Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) closed on 1271c/kg.
Moses and Son principal, Marty Moses said the EMI signalled the first weekly price increase in three months.
The combination of a fall in Australian dollar coupled with the smaller weekly offering, pushed the clearance rate to 95.2 per cent.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.