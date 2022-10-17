MORE sheep and lambs were yarded at Griffith on Friday with a total of 8950 going under the hammer.
Lamb prices were $5 to $20 dearer.
A few pens of extra heavy new season lambs sold from $250 to a top of $270/head. Young crossbreds in the 26-30kg cwt range and sold from $205 to $250 to average a $228. Heavy Dorpers sold to $244. Heavy trades, 24-26kg cwt, $202 to $216. Lighter trade lambs made $176 to $205. There was very few lambs under 21kg available. Heavy processing young lambs were trending above 800c/kg cwt.
Shorn lambs weighing more than 30kg cwt made from $250 to $280 to average $265/head, this result reflecting some big weights on some pens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.