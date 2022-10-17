A few pens of extra heavy new season lambs sold from $250 to a top of $270/head. Young crossbreds in the 26-30kg cwt range and sold from $205 to $250 to average a $228. Heavy Dorpers sold to $244. Heavy trades, 24-26kg cwt, $202 to $216. Lighter trade lambs made $176 to $205. There was very few lambs under 21kg available. Heavy processing young lambs were trending above 800c/kg cwt.