RELENTLESS rain and flooding is causing event organisers to re-shuffle the calendar and postpone or cancel events.
This week the organisers of Run for Resilience, (Active Farmers), let participants know that the coming wet weather this week meant the run on Sunday, October, 23 would be postponed until Sunday, November, 20.
Meanwhile, The Rock Show and Rodeo, will now be held on November 12. And after an earlier postponement for equine events Wagga Show Society will host the horse spectacular on Saturday, November, 5.
OCTOBER 19: Celebrity Australian whip cracker Nathan "Whippy" Griggs is performing for the regional community at Barellan showgrounds at 7pm. It is a free event for the local community and there will be a sausage sizzle, BYO drinks.
OCTOBER 21 to 23: Well-known Albury livestock agent David Hill of David Hill Livestock and Marketing is set to take on a major challenge for a good cause.
Mr Hill is taking a stand against blood cancer by walking 130 kilometres from Albury to Wagga over three days.
The walk is in memory of his three-year-old grand niece Billie Grace Richards who sadly lost her fight against Leukaemia on the 23rd of October 2021.
OCTOBER 28 to 30: Albury Show will run for three days and attracts the best in school cattle and junior judging exhibits, arts and crafts, equine competitions and more. The horse show will be held on Sunday October 30.
NOVEMBER 5: The Wagga Horse Show Spectacular will be held after an earlier decision to postpone equine events during the annual Wagga Show due to wet weather. Visit waggashow.com.au for schedules.
NOVEMBER 12: The Rock Show and Rodeo will be held on November 12, after being postponed from October 15 due to wet weather.
NOVEMBER 20: Active Farmers Run for Resilience will be held at Table Top Mountain.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
