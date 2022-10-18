Applications for the 2023 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award and Acceleration Grant have been extended until November 16.
With many parts of the country impacted by the devastating floods, AgriFutures Australia has made the decision to extend applications for the two programs to ensure women across the country have the opportunity to submit their application.
"The significant flood event across southeast Australia has been devastating for many communities, and we want to ensure women from the affected areas are not disadvantaged and have the opportunity to apply for the 2023 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award or Acceleration Grant," said AgriFutures Australia, Managing Director, John Harvey.
Female leaders who are creating impact, innovate and make a difference to rural and regional Australia are encouraged to apply.
The Rural Women's Award is Australia's leading Award empowering and celebrating the inclusive and courageous leadership of women involved in rural and emerging industries.
Applications have been extended and are now closing on Wednesday, 16 November 2022.
