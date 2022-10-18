The Rural

AgriFutures extends application period for Rural Women's Award

Updated October 18 2022 - 2:27am, first published 2:09am
AgriFutures Rural Women's Award National Runner Up for 2022 Kimberley Furness. Picture supplied

Applications for the 2023 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award and Acceleration Grant have been extended until November 16.

