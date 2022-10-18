The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Rams backed by figures draw buyers

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated October 19 2022 - 12:02am, first published October 18 2022 - 9:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barwon rams.

RAMS exhibiting weight for age and commercial figures that assure future progeny will meet market specifications sold to a high of $4800 at the Barwon on-property sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NR

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.