Rams backed by figures draw buyers

RAMS exhibiting weight for age and commercial figures that assure future progeny will meet market specifications sold to a high of $4800 at the Barwon on-property sale.
The Yates family of Barwon Stud, Yerong Creek, presented an impressive line-up of rams that sold to volume purchasers and long-term clients.
Stud principal, Mark Yates said he was more than happy with the results and it was a great day.
HOW THEY SOLD:
Mr Yates said the sale was a success, however, one client who regularly purchases couldn't make it to the sale due to the floods.
The top ram, a stud sire, was purchased by the Killalea family of Killandayle Poll Dorset Stud, Wantagong.
The 2021-spring-drop ram caught the eye of Marg Killalea and he was packed by exceptional figures.
Mr Yates said the Killalea family had purchased rams from Barwon in the past.
He said a lot of clients were chasing rams with strong ASBV figures.
"The lamb industry is very strong and it proves that clients are buying based on ASBVs," he said.
ASBVs are an indication of an animal's genetic merit for a particular trait.
Mr Yates said the figures were backing up the foundations of Barwon Stud. The Yates family have been breeding sheep since the 1940s.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
