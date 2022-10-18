The Rural

Paddock reared rams sell to $4000 at Kismet Stud

JB
By Jamie Brown
October 18 2022 - 10:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe and Cooper Mooney from Bullakina, Goulburn bought the highest selling Southdown/White Suffolk ram from Kismet stud, Howlong for $4000. Photo: Supplied

Kismet stud at Howlong sold 168 lots, including Poll Dorset, Southdown/White Suffolk cross and White Suffolk rams, to average $2168 and gross $364,300 at its on-property sale last Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.