ROADS are riddled with potholes, paddocks have become too wet to enter and access routes have been cut off due to severe flooding.
However, producers say they would prefer the current flood situation to prolonged drought.
Mangoplah cattle and cropping farmer Don Kirkpatrick, "Maxwell Park," said he can remember plenty of times during October when it was severely dry.
Mr Kirkpatrick conceded there would be losses due to the current flooding but on the flip side pastures and livestock were doing well.
"There are people who have crops that will suffer yield penalties on the heavy country," he said.
"It's wet. There's no doubt about that, and we have more (rain) to come," he said.
Mr Kirkpatrick said the prospect of a late harvest was a reality and it would be a matter of making decisions after the next forecast rain event later this week and throughout the coming weekend.
Meanwhile, the NSW Department of Planning and Environment has suspended planned environmental water releases from Jindabyne Dam, that were scheduled to take place on 24 October and 31 October.
And deteriorating road conditions continues to be a cause for concern.
NSW Farmers Grains Committee chairman Justin Everitt said damage to local roads and infrastructure will present significant logistical challenges, with getting harvested grain from farm to delivery sites and into various market destinations, and the movement of farm machinery.
"We need to be proactive with thinking about how we can get on the front foot and find workable solutions to some of these complex challenges now," he said.
GrainGrowers chairman Brett Hosking said the true extent of flood damage to crops and agricultural infrastructure won't be known until the rain events ease.
"At a rough estimate, Australian growers were looking at potentially a 60 million tonne crop this year. My estimation is approximately 20 million tonnes of production are in the cropping areas experiencing current weather events."
"There are a lot of variables at the moment," Mr Hosking said.
"Major supply routes are cut in half in many places and damaged roads in regional areas are a significant safety risk for communities."
"With this amount of water around, communities are also going to be particularly susceptible to pests and diseases. Mosquito borne illness like Ross River Fever are a worry and Japanese Encephalitis is a huge concern."
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.