VENDORS will sell 75,600 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.
Delta will sell first with 1800 lambs and 300 sheep, Nutrien, 16,000 lambs and 4200 sheep, Elders, 13,000 lambs and 2000 sheep, WMLP, 2500 lambs and 250 sheep, RLA, 13,000 lambs and 4200 sheep, Rodwells, 3700 lambs and 850 sheep, Blakes, 2200 lambs and 700 sheep, Francis, 5800 lambs and 2000 sheep and WRL, 4500 lambs and 400 sheep.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
