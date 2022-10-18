The Rural

Wagga sheep and lamb sale draw, October 20 2022

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated October 18 2022 - 11:57pm, first published 11:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet the market.

VENDORS will sell 75,600 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NR

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.