RELENTLESS rain and flooding is causing event organisers to re-shuffle the calendar and postpone or cancel events.
This week the organisers of Run for Resilience, (Active Farmers), let participants know that the coming wet weather this week meant the run on Sunday, October, 23 would be postponed until Sunday, November, 20.
Meanwhile, The Rock Show and Rodeo, will now be held on November 13. And after an earlier postponement for equine events Wagga Show Society will host the horse spectacular on Saturday, November, 5.
OCTOBER 28 to 30: Albury Show will run for three days and attracts the best in school cattle and junior judging exhibits, arts and crafts, equine competitions and more. The horse show will be held on Sunday October 30.
NOVEMBER 5: The Wagga Horse Show Spectacular will be held after an earlier decision to postpone equine events during the annual Wagga Show due to wet weather. Visit waggashow.com.au for schedules.
NOVEMBER 6: Sunshine Walk will be held at the Walla Walla Sports-ground. The Sunshine walk aims to raise funds and awareness for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund. The walks will start at 8am and there are categories including 5km, 10km and 20km. Participants can take part in challenge cups. For further details visit sunshinewalk.org.au
NOVEMBER 13: The Rock Show and Rodeo will be held in November, after being postponed from October 15 due to wet weather.
NOVEMBER 18: The Culcairn Street Party will be held from 5pm to 9pm. The night will consist of markets, entertainment, music, food and fireworks.
NOVEMBER 19: The Jindera Spring Fling will be at the Jindera VIllage Green. It is a day to socialise in the local community. There will be artists, craft corner, giant lawn games and market stalls.
NOVEMBER 20: Active Farmers Run for Resilience will be held at Table Top Mountain.
NOVEMBER 20: The Wool Pack Inn Museum Birthday Festival is at the Wool Pack Inn, Holbrook from 10am to 3pm. Celebrate the birthday of the Woolpack Inn. There will be a fun-filled open day with market stalls and entertainment.
